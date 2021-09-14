Access To Jamestown Wharf And Lower Ruperts

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

Jamestown Wharf

The Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Monday, 20, Tuesday, 21, and Wednesday, 22 September 2021, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Lower Ruperts

Ruperts Beach is now open to the public following successful completion of excavation works for the Fibre Optic Cable Project. However, the whole of Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Monday, 20 September, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and will remain closed until the vessel has departed.

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

14 September 2021