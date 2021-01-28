2021 Population and Housing Census

A Population and Housing Census will be conducted on St Helena on Sunday, 7 February 2021.

Delivery of the questionnaires by Census Enumerators to households around the Island will take place from this coming Saturday, 30 January.

Please help Enumerators by ensuring your household is accessible and any pets (i.e. dogs) are kept under control when forms are delivered.

Questionnaires should ideally be completed on Census Night, Sunday 7 February, or as close to that day as possible.

Forms will be collected by Enumerators from Monday, 8 February.

If you have not received a form by Saturday, 6 February, please contact the Statistics Office on telephone 22138 and they will arrange to have one delivered.

By law, information collected on the Census forms are confidential and will only be used for statistical purposes, forming the basis for policy-making, planning, and resource allocation for the years ahead

Participation of everyone on St Helena in this important exercise is greatly appreciated.

SHG

28 January 2021