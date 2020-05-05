St Helena Police will be carrying out test firing of Police weapons at the Police Range, Cox’s Battery, on Thursday, 7 May 2020, from 9am to 12noon.

Red flags, signs, and barriers will be in place. Walkers in the Cox’s Battery area should not approach the Range vicinity as live firing will be in progress.

For further information, please contact Support Officer – Firearms and Procurement, Garry Henry, on tel: 22626, mob: 62441 or via e-mail: gary.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

