SHG’s Shareholding in Solomon & Company (St Helena) PLC – Expressions of Interest Invited

Are you interested in purchasing shares in Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc?

St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to invite Expression of Interests to purchase all or part of its shareholding in the company.

124,100 shares in Solomon and Company (St Helena) Plc are available to purchase. The minimum purchase being 100 shares and maximum purchase 124,100 shares.

Expressions of Interest, including price, should be placed in the Tender Box at the Castle, Jamestown, by 12 noon on Thursday, 31 December 2020.

Any questions or queries should be sent to Nicole Plato, Corporate Services, on tel: 22470 or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

24 November 2020