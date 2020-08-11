Recall of Iceland Frozen Product

The Health Directorate has received a notification that the following product has been recalled due to the presence of Salmonella:

Iceland Southern Fried Chicken Popsters 220g

Best before date: 04/04/2021

This product was imported by Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc who has already started the recall process for this product.

The Health Directorate request all members of the public to check at home if they have this product. If you do have this product at home and it has a best before date of 04/04/2021 please do not consume, but return to the outlet it was purchased from.

For further advice, please contact the Environmental Health Section on tel: 22500.

SHG

11 August 2020