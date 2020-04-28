Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Monday, 4 May 2020

28 April 2020
The following is a public announcement from the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:
A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9.30am in the Council Chamber on Monday, 4 May 2020.
The programme of business includes the following Performance Audit Reports:
- The Jamestown Hospital Refurbishment Project
- The 1, 2, 3 Main Street Hotel Development
Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.
The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.
SHG
28 April 2020