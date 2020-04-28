St Helena Government

Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Monday, 4 May 2020

28 April 2020

The following is a public announcement from the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:

A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9.30am in the Council Chamber on Monday, 4 May 2020.

The programme of business includes the following Performance Audit Reports:

  • The Jamestown Hospital Refurbishment Project
  • The 1, 2, 3 Main Street Hotel Development

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. 

SHG
