Police Appeal For Information – Graffiti In Jamestown Area

St Helena Police are currently investigating a number of criminal damage offences relating to the defacing (by graffiti) of Government property. The graffiti has been noted by Officers and members of the public in at least six different places within the Jamestown area (see photo). All the markings are of a similar style with slight variations.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to mark property belonging to someone else with graffiti or other means. It devalues the property, looks unsightly and above all costs more money from public funds to put right.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone committing this offence, if they recognise what the writing means or if they have any information that may aid Police investigation.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Police on tel: 22626 to speak with a police officer of their choice or via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh, quoting reference HEHN6533. Calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

SHG

14 September 2020