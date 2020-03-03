Parking at the Jamestown Wharf

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

Port Control would like to remind the public that the area from Thompson’s Crane to the Landing Steps at the Jamestown Wharf must be kept clear at all times.

Parking in this area poses a potential Health & Safety risk to the efficient operation of the Port especially during crane and reach stacker operations. Wharf users and the public are asked to ensure that they do not park their vehicles illegally or within the demarcated areas at any time, even when there are no cargo operations being undertaken.

In accordance with the Harbourmaster’s powers under the Ports Ordinance 2016, the Harbourmaster may remove any goods, including vehicles that cause or are likely to become an obstruction or impediment to the proper use of any landing place.

As normal, Emergency Services will be granted access to the area at all times.

The public is thanked for their cooperation.

SHG

3 March 2020