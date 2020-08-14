Further Charter Flights UK – St Helena – Freight Arrangements

Further to the announcement that four further charter flights between the United Kingdom (UK) and St Helena are planned, St Helena Government is pleased to confirm the following airfreight arrangements that will apply for the flight in September. These arrangements will be reviewed before the next flight.

The cost per kilogramme of airfreight is £4.20 airport to airport. Customers should be aware that there will be further charges involved in delivery of airfreight from source to the airport (see below).

The closing dates for freight to be delivered to Stansted Airport and St Helena Airport are as follows:

Target Flight Date Closing Date for Delivery to the Airport WC 14 September 2020 11 September 2020 WC 26 October 2020 23 October 2020 WC 30 November 2020 27 November 2020 WC 11 January 2021 8 January 2020

Customers (whether individuals or organisations) wishing to book airfreight on the charter flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements. The freight forwarding agent will have a critical role to play in ensuring that goods are delivered to the airport on time and that all required documentation is in place. The freight forwarding agent will charge the customer a fee for this service.

There is no single preferred agent. Customers are advised to check with their freight forwarding agent to ensure that the agent can prepare the necessary documentation (airway bills, customs declarations etc). Examples of freight forwarding agents are:

Outbound from the UK:

MS Atlantic

Richard James International

St Helena Airfreight Service

Outbound from St Helena:

Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc

Further enquiries can be directed to the SHG Airport Directorate by contacting tessa.roberts@sainthelena.gov.sh or calling +(290) 22721.

SHG

14 August 2020