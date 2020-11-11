‘From discovery to discovery conference’ – 12 November 2020

Come along and join us at the St Helena Conference ‘From discovery to discovery’ taking place tomorrow, Thursday 12November, at the St Helena Community College.

This one-day event, celebrates the science and discoveries being made on St Helena and marks the first anniversary of the launch of the St Helena Research Institute. Hear from the Island’s researchers who will be sharing their knowledge about what they do and have learnt and the opportunities and benefits generated. Topics cover history, agriculture, society, terrestrial and marine conservation, health and wellbeing.

The conference starts at 9am and concludes at 3.30pm. Everyone is welcome, whether you are planning to stay all day or just for part of it. Entry is free and light refreshments will be available at morning and afternoon tea time. Please make your own arrangements for lunch.

We look forward to seeing you there.

SHG

11 November 2020