Flight Status Update

The three-week lockdown in South Africa starting tonight has resulted in Airlink flights being suspended for at least three weeks.

Airlink has advised that the earliest date the next scheduled flight will arrive on St Helena and travel onwards to Ascension is Saturday, 18 April 2020. This date is not guaranteed and could change if the South African restrictions are extended. We recommend you regularly review the Airlink website for updates and booking and refund arrangements.

The reality, at this present time, is there are no confirmed scheduled commercial flights to/from South Africa with Airlink. We are dependent on the lockdown measures being taken in South Africa coming to an end. If anybody is concerned about departing or returning to St Helena please contact Jane Roberts in the Tourist Office on tel: 22158 or email: jane.roberts@tourism.co.sh and register your details.

The Tourist Office is identifying people who need to travel to/from St Helena so that they can be contacted once flight arrangements are confirmed. The Governor’s Office will inform the Tourist Office when any flight options become available. The Tourist Office will send out email updates to registered people as new information becomes available.

The Tourist Office is not able to engage with your airline, insurance company or booking agent on your behalf. You should go direct to these organisations to make bookings or get refunds.

SHG

26 March 2020