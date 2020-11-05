Following the recent announcement regarding the contract award for the Exploratory Boreholes and Groundwater Drilling Project; the Programme Management Unit (PMU) is pleased to announce that the functional test to assess the performance of the 310WW Trailer Drill Rig was successfully completed on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. This means that Phase 1 of the Project is now 100% complete.

Contractor, Barry Henry, commented:

“We are very pleased with how the drilling has progressed, especially the experience of handling a manual drilling rig. The mobilisation and undertaking the testing has been exciting and a good experience, we are now looking forward to finding water, under the supervision of Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Consultant, Alan Hudson, and Driller, Kurtis O’Bey.”

Phase 2 of the Project will be the move to drilling the main boreholes. It is envisaged that given the logistics of the drilling, groundwater should be located over the next week.







