Draft Company Registry Policy – Public Consultation Reminder

A draft Company Registry Policy for St Helena, developed by St Helena Government, with support from Orgueil Consulting, is now out for public consultation and is available online at: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

The draft Policy seeks to provide a better, more transparent and more attractive service to customers whilst ensuring that SHG keeps abreast of international requirements.

The Company Registry lists all St Helena companies and includes information such as registered address, and registered director information.

The modernisation of the Company Registry will have an effect on companies who operate outside of St Helena. There will be little noticeable change for registered companies who solely operate on the Island.

Modernisation of the Registry is timely, as the EU’s new Economic Substance Requirements legislation will require tax policy on St Helena to be transparent and fair.

Consultation on the draft Policy is open until Tuesday, 14 July 2020. If you would like to respond to this consultation, please respond through our online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CompanyRegisterPolicy2020 or respond by email to Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, via: nicole.shamier@sainthelena.gov.sh or by phone on (+290 22470) by the deadline date.

A presentation relating to this consultation will be given to companies on St Helena on Thursday, 18 June 2020, from 4pm to 5pm in the Council Chamber at the Castle.

SHG

16 June 2020