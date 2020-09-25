Delay in Passports being issued

The St Helena Immigration Service would like to advise that there is a delay in British Overseas Territories (St Helena) and British Passports being issued.

The Immigration team is following this up with Her Majesty’s Passport Office as a matter of urgency.

As soon as Passports arrive on St Helena, applicants will be contacted immediately.

Members of the public awaiting a Passport are advised not to make any advance travel arrangements until they have received their Passport. British Overseas Territories (St Helena) Temporary Passports will continue to be issued in medical emergency cases only.

Should you require further information, please contact the Immigration Office on tel: 22626.

SHG

25 September 2020