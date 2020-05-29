Change in Contact Details

REGISTERING FOR FLIGHT ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

The lockdown in South Africa currently remains at level 4.

As a result of the continuing lockdown in South Africa, the date for reinstatement of commercial flights to St Helena is not yet known and there are no flights planned to/from the UK at this time.

St Helena Government is aware that there are many who are interested in returning to or leaving the Island. If anyone is concerned about departing or returning to St Helena and has not yet registered with the Tourist Office please contact: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or call: (00290) 22158 to register your details.

A reminder that the Tourist Office is not able to engage with your airline, insurance company or booking agent on your behalf. You should go direct to these organisations to make bookings or request refunds.

SHG

29 May 2020