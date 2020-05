Live phone-ins to provide the latest COVID-19 preparedness updates and to answer questions from the public will take place on local radio stations tomorrow, Thursday 30 April.

Get in touch with the teams at Saint FM and SAMS with questions you would like answered.

Tune in to Saint FM from 8:30am – 9:30am and SAMS from 9:45am – 10:45am.

SHG

29 April 2020