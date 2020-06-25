Day Of The Seafarer 2020

Today, Thursday 25 June 2020, is Day of the Seafarer – used as an opportunity for communities around the world to recognise and give thanks to seafarers on the frontline, playing an essential role in maintaining the flow of vital goods, such as food, medicines and medical supplies. This year’s theme is: ‘Seafarers are Key Workers: Essential to Shipping, Essential to the World’.

On St Helena, Day of the Seafarer was recognised with a small ceremony held at Rupert’s Jetty, with the MV Helena in Port, to give thanks to the Captain and crew and to extend wider thanks to the many seafarers both on-Island and worldwide today.

The Captain and crew observed the Ceremony from the decks on-board the MV Helena and were able to join in via communication through VHF radio.

The Ceremony started at 11.30am with a welcome by Maritime Compliance Policy Officer, Mia Henry, who remarked that it was good timing to have the MV Helena in Port on this particular day so we could express our thanks and gratitude, and also how fitting it was to include the Captain and crew in the Ceremony via the very conventional means of communication from ship-to-shore.

In a speech from Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, HE said:

“This is the most fitting place, with the MV Helena alongside, to pay a tribute on behalf of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha to all seafarers. We perhaps take for granted the low profile, trusted reliability and massive capabilities of the ships and crews of vessels that 24 hours a day, seven days a week transport cargo around the world. Therefore, it is on special days such as today, the Day of the Seafarer, we take this opportunity to say to the Captain and crew of the MV Helena that we acknowledge every one of you as our very own frontline key workers.”

This was proceeded by a minute of clapping for the Captain and crew. The Ceremony concluded with a Blessing from Father Jack Horner.

Members of the public are encouraged to give thanks to the seafaring community, past and present, in their own way on this day.

A full copy of HE Governor Rushbrook's speech can be found here.













SHG

25 June 2020