Today, Friday 9 October 2020, is World Post Day 2020 – a day used to create awareness of the role of the postal sector in people’s and businesses’ everyday lives and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries.

To recognise World Post Day on St Helena, we introduce you to the services offered by the St Helena Post Office:

The Post Office is manned by the Customer Services Manager, Assistant Customer Services Manager, Senior Customer Services Officer, Postal Officer, Postwoman, Postman and five Customer Services Officers.

Services offered by the Post Office include:

Processing international mail for collection and despatch via airmail and surface

Local Recorded Delivery service, allowing mail senders to receive confirmation that mail has been delivered and received by the mail recipient

Registered mail service, allowing customers to track the items they have posted

A local mail service for delivery to sub-Post Offices around the Island

Postal and Philatelic services – sale of stamps, first day covers, souvenir sheets, sheetlets, mint sheets and other postal products. The Post Office has recently released their Christmas 2020 issue which has been derived from artwork, produced by local Artist Anna Henry. This issue has also been published on the Commonwealth Stamps website and has been rated four stars. The Post Office is also in the process of printing a stamp issue to mark the ‘Bicentenary of the Death of Napoleon’ which will be released on 5 May 2021, to hopefully coincide with the Island celebrations. The issue consists of four valued stamps and a souvenir sheet depicting various images associated with Napoleon on St Helena and surrounding his death. More information can be found on the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/coins-and-stamps/.

If you would like to contact the St Helena Post Office for any of the above services, please call 22008 or email Postal Officer, Naomi Young, via: naomi.young@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Postal Officer & Postwoman sorting

international mail

St Helena Official First Day Covers and Stamps

SHG

9 October 2020