World Oceans Day 2020

Monday, 8 June 2020, is World Oceans Day – a day used to celebrate the role of the oceans in our everyday life and inspire action to protect the ocean and sustainably use marine resources. This year’s theme is ‘Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean’.

In recognition of the day, the SHG Marine Section is encouraging people to think of local and innovative ideas in their homes or everyday lives which can contribute to the health of our oceans. For example: using less single-use plastic items.

Plastic and litter is a huge threat to having a ‘Sustainable Ocean’. Our oceans are all connected. Plastics that enter the ocean in any size, shape or form will eventually become small enough to enter the food chain and our food. Plastic absorbs chemicals that are in the ocean and this too enters our food. This can cause health issues for both wildlife and humans over time.

As an Island community that depends on the ocean as a food source and also for leisure purposes, we are encouraging people to think about:

Not using single-use plastic items such as plastic cups, forks, bags, etc

Separating your waste and setting it aside to recycle

Looking at your household cleaning products and thinking of what’s in them as they will all eventually end at the sea – think about making a change to being more environmentally friendly

Picking up litter that you see on the beach or on the roads to stop it getting into the ocean.

If you are already doing these things then encourage others to start making the change.

#StHelena #WorldOceansDay2020 #ProtectOurHome

SHG

5 June 2020