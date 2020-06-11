World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Campaign

St Helena will be celebrating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) with a series of events starting from today, Thursday 11June, and finishing on Monday, 15 June 2020.

WEAAD is used as an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding and raise awareness of abuse and neglect of older persons.

The events taking place on St Helena are:

In recognition of the elderly, an afternoon tea for residents of the Princess Royal Community Care Centre (CCC), will be held on Friday, 12June, followed by live music and a gift presentation to the residents. Relatives and friends have been invited to celebrate the day.

On Saturday, 13June, there is a Special Tribute Radio Programme to the elderly on Saint FM between 10.30am and 1pm.

On Sunday, 14June, a number of religious dominations across the Island will highlight WEAAD and honour the elderly in their congregation with a special gift.

The closing event will take place on Monday, 15June, at the Castle Gardens, where a Bench with a plaque will be unveiled by the oldest resident on the Island – Mama Lizzie – who is aged 101 and HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, in recognition of St Helena’s elderly residents.

SHG

11 June 2020