St Helena Government

Update On Charter Flight Details – October 2020

Titan Airways' Boeing 757-200 aircraft at St Helena Airport (September 2020)

30 September 2020

St Helena Government (SHG) can now confirm that the Titan Airways Boeing 757-200 aircraft has once again been selected to operate the next charter flight to the Island in October.  

The flight will depart from London Stansted and fly direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly directly back to Stansted including a further technical stop at Accra.

The provisional flight schedule is as follows (N.B. the departure and arrival times have been revised for this flight):

DateFlight No  Departure TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
26/10/20ZT72410015  UTC/LOCALLondon Stansted EGSS / STNAccra DGAA / ACC0715  UTC/LOCAL
26/10/20ZT72410800  UTC/LOCALAccra DGAA / ACCSt Helena FHSH / HLE1210  UTC/LOCAL
27/10/20ZT72421000  UTC/LOCALSt Helena FHSH / HLEAscension Island FHAW / ASI1210 UTC/LOCAL
27/10/20ZT72421330 UTC/LOCALAscension Island FHAW / ASISt Helena FHSH / HLE1540  UTC/LOCAL
28/10/20ZT72431000 UTC/LOCALSt Helena FHSH / HLEAccra DGAA / ACC1400  UTC/LOCAL
28/10/20ZT72431445  UTC/LOCALAccra DGAA / ACCLondon Stansted EGSS / STN2155  UTC/LOCAL

Seat assignment will be on a priority basis and is taking place during this week. The Tourist Office will inform passengers directly if they have been prioritised and offered a seat. Information packs will be distributed to passengers shortly after they confirm they still wish to travel.

Due to the aircraft and route selected some extra capacity to travel on the St Helena to UK sector is available. Additional travel requests for this sector only will be accepted up until 4pm on Monday, 5 October 2020. No further travel requests will be accepted for travel to St Helena from the UK.

Travel requests for the flights in November and January can be submitted now.

Travel requests should be made to the St Helena Tourist Office via: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or by calling + (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by calling + (247) 66244.

Customers (individuals or organisations) wishing to book airfreight to St Helena on the October charter flight are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements. The freight forwarding agent will have a critical role to play in ensuring that goods are delivered to the airport on time and that all required documentation is in place. 

Examples of freight forwarding agents are:

Outbound from the UK:

  • MS Atlantic Ltd
  • Richard James International
  • St Helena Airfreight Service

Outbound from St Helena: 

  • DHL
  • Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc

