Update On Charter Flight Details – October 2020

St Helena Government (SHG) can now confirm that the Titan Airways Boeing 757-200 aircraft has once again been selected to operate the next charter flight to the Island in October.

The flight will depart from London Stansted and fly direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly directly back to Stansted including a further technical stop at Accra.

The provisional flight schedule is as follows (N.B. the departure and arrival times have been revised for this flight):

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 26/10/20 ZT7241 0015 UTC/LOCAL London Stansted EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 0715 UTC/LOCAL 26/10/20 ZT7241 0800 UTC/LOCAL Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 1210 UTC/LOCAL 27/10/20 ZT7242 1000 UTC/LOCAL St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1210 UTC/LOCAL 27/10/20 ZT7242 1330 UTC/LOCAL Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1540 UTC/LOCAL 28/10/20 ZT7243 1000 UTC/LOCAL St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1400 UTC/LOCAL 28/10/20 ZT7243 1445 UTC/LOCAL Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 2155 UTC/LOCAL

Seat assignment will be on a priority basis and is taking place during this week. The Tourist Office will inform passengers directly if they have been prioritised and offered a seat. Information packs will be distributed to passengers shortly after they confirm they still wish to travel.

Due to the aircraft and route selected some extra capacity to travel on the St Helena to UK sector is available. Additional travel requests for this sector only will be accepted up until 4pm on Monday, 5 October 2020. No further travel requests will be accepted for travel to St Helena from the UK.

Travel requests for the flights in November and January can be submitted now.

Travel requests should be made to the St Helena Tourist Office via: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or by calling + (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by calling + (247) 66244.

Customers (individuals or organisations) wishing to book airfreight to St Helena on the October charter flight are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements. The freight forwarding agent will have a critical role to play in ensuring that goods are delivered to the airport on time and that all required documentation is in place.

Examples of freight forwarding agents are:

Outbound from the UK:

MS Atlantic Ltd

Richard James International

St Helena Airfreight Service

Outbound from St Helena:

DHL

Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc

SHG

30 September 2020