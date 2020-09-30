Update On Charter Flight Details – October 2020

30 September 2020
St Helena Government (SHG) can now confirm that the Titan Airways Boeing 757-200 aircraft has once again been selected to operate the next charter flight to the Island in October.
The flight will depart from London Stansted and fly direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly directly back to Stansted including a further technical stop at Accra.
The provisional flight schedule is as follows (N.B. the departure and arrival times have been revised for this flight):
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time
|26/10/20
|ZT7241
|0015 UTC/LOCAL
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|0715 UTC/LOCAL
|26/10/20
|ZT7241
|0800 UTC/LOCAL
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1210 UTC/LOCAL
|27/10/20
|ZT7242
|1000 UTC/LOCAL
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|1210 UTC/LOCAL
|27/10/20
|ZT7242
|1330 UTC/LOCAL
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1540 UTC/LOCAL
|28/10/20
|ZT7243
|1000 UTC/LOCAL
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|1400 UTC/LOCAL
|28/10/20
|ZT7243
|1445 UTC/LOCAL
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|2155 UTC/LOCAL
Seat assignment will be on a priority basis and is taking place during this week. The Tourist Office will inform passengers directly if they have been prioritised and offered a seat. Information packs will be distributed to passengers shortly after they confirm they still wish to travel.
Due to the aircraft and route selected some extra capacity to travel on the St Helena to UK sector is available. Additional travel requests for this sector only will be accepted up until 4pm on Monday, 5 October 2020. No further travel requests will be accepted for travel to St Helena from the UK.
Travel requests for the flights in November and January can be submitted now.
Travel requests should be made to the St Helena Tourist Office via: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or by calling + (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by calling + (247) 66244.
Customers (individuals or organisations) wishing to book airfreight to St Helena on the October charter flight are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements. The freight forwarding agent will have a critical role to play in ensuring that goods are delivered to the airport on time and that all required documentation is in place.
Examples of freight forwarding agents are:
Outbound from the UK:
- MS Atlantic Ltd
- Richard James International
- St Helena Airfreight Service
Outbound from St Helena:
- DHL
- Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc
#StHelena #CharterFlight
SHG
30 September 2020