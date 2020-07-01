Training Needs Assessment Survey 2020 Launches Today

The St Helena Community College (SHCC) has today, Wednesday 1 July 2020, launched its Training Needs Assessment (TNA) Survey 2020 to update information on the training needs of St Helena.

This survey aims to update the training needs of private sector companies on an organisational level, both for the forthcoming academic year and future years. The results of the survey will be used to collate the training plan for the SHCC and to further develop training provision.

Assistant Director, Lifelong Learning, Angela Benjamin, said:

“We are asking organisations to assist us by participating in this survey. Employers completing the survey are asked to provide an estimate of the numbers of employees requiring training in the different fields.”

The TNA Survey 2020 form can be found on the Community College page of the SHG Website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/community-college/.

The College will be in contact with local employers to deliver the TNA Survey and support can be given to complete the form if necessary. Collection of completed surveys can also be arranged.

TNA Survey 2020 forms can be completed electronically or by hardcopy and must be completed by Friday, 31 July 2020.

SHG

1 July 2020