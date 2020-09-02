Statistics Office releases data on COVID-19 Case Prevalence Rates in different countries

St Helena remains coronavirus free but the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact the Island for some time.

Recognising that the prevalence of the virus is changing rapidly around the world, the St Helena Government Statistics Office has today released a Bulletin which launches a new set of statistics on the different levels of COVID-19 prevalence – Red, Amber, Green, Gold.

The Statistics team will be updating and publishing these data on a regular basis.

Classification

Using a combination of reported 14-day cumulative case prevalence rates and quarantine requirements of the United Kingdom, countries have been grouped into four classes: Gold (no cases), Green (low), Amber (medium), and Red (high).

Gold – No reported cases in last 14 days (COVID-19 free) and exempt from quarantine or self-isolation in UK travel corridor classification

Thresholds are based on the following 14-day reported cumulative case prevalence rates:

Low: greater than 0.00%, but less than medium threshold

Medium: greater than 0.04% (1 in 2,500, or 40 per 100,000) but less than the high threshold

High: greater than 0.10% (1 in 1,000, or 100 per 100,000)

The full Statistical Bulletin can be found on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/statistics-reports-and-publications/

SHG

2 September 2020