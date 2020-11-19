St Helena Weekly Police Report

WEEK OF 9 – 15 NOVEMBER 2020

During the week of Monday, 9, to Sunday, 15 November 2020, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 39 reports, resulting in three persons being arrested.

One person was arrested for a Threats to Kill, Assault, and a Public Order offence. They were interviewed and charged to appear at Jamestown Magistrates Court at a later date.

One person was arrested for Theft and a Public Order Offence. They have been bailed to return to Police Headquarters at a later date.

One person was arrested for Abduction and has been bailed to return to Police Headquarters whilst inquiries continue into the circumstances of the offence.

The other crimes reported last week included a Theft of boat parts at Longwood, a Theft at the Princess Royal Community Care Centre, and a report of Criminal Damage to road signs at Rosemary Plain. These offences are under investigation and anyone with information as to who may be responsible are asked to contact Police Headquarters.

Four Road Traffic Collisions occurred during the week which involved minor damage to vehicles with, thankfully, no injuries. No further Police action was required.

Two reports were received of persons driving inappropriately. They were spoken to and given advice.

Two reports were made of a missing child, however the child was located on both occasions and returned to the responsible person.

Three alarm activations occurred in the last week, all which turned out to be false alarms.

Two incidents were reported involving vulnerable people where support and advice was given and the persons referred to other agencies.

A number of Community Engagement Events were carried out across the Island which included ongoing presentations at local Schools.

