St Helena Weekly Police Report

WEEK OF 2 – 8 NOVEMBER 2020

During the week of Monday, 2, to Sunday, 8 November 2020, Police dealt with a total of 48 reports, resulting in one arrest.

One person was arrested for a sexual offence, they were interviewed and bailed to return to the Police at a later date.

A report was made of harassment, alarm, or distress, and is being investigated.

A report was received of a person driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence for that vehicle. The person was interviewed and reported for the consideration of prosecution.

A report was made of a possible breach of isolation. This was investigated and established to be a call made in good faith and no breach had occurred.

A report was made of a missing child, however the child was safely located and returned to the responsible person.

A request for the Coroners Office was made and dealt with.

A report of criminal damage to a window at the Golf Club in Longwood was made. This is under investigation and anyone with information as to who may be responsible is asked to contact Police Headquarters.

Suspicious activity was reported at the Sea Front in Jamestown in the early hours of the morning, whereby persons were seen swimming towards shore and then swimming away before being identified. Next day enquiries were carried out and the matter was addressed and dealt with by Port Authorities.

A concern was raised for a person who had consumed alcohol and had left home. They were subsequently safely located and supported by the Health Service.

The medical team requested the assistance of the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service (SHF&RS) and the matter concluded without incident.

A fire alarm was activated in St John’s Flats, Jamestown, which turned out to be a false alarm. There was a further false alarm following the activation of a burglar alarm in the Alarm Forest area.

Police resources were required for the Annual Remembrance Sunday Service in relation to traffic control and engagement.

A road traffic collision occurred outside of Coleman House. The collision was of a minor nature and resulted in no further Police action.

A vehicle which had caught fire was reported. Police controlled the area until the SHF&RS arrived to safely extinguish the fire.

Police were deployed to attend a Public Meeting as part of usual Community Engagement initiatives. 20 Court Summons were served, these being for civil as well as criminal matters.

13 November 2020