St Helena Water Levels Update

The St Helena Resilience Forum would like to thank the public for their cooperation during the ongoing drought. Water consumption is now consistently below 1000 cubic metres per day which is what we appealed to residents to achieve. This reduced consumption, combined with the weeks of rain, has replenished Levelwood, Hutt’s Gate and Longwood reservoirs, so from Tuesday, 7 April, restrictions for these areas have been lifted.

Red Hill remains a concern (34% reservoir level) as does the untreated areas to the West of the Island, where supply comes from Frenches Gut and the Iron Pot. The restrictions in these areas remain as does Jamestown treated supply since all water we are able to take from The Run is pumped to Red Hill. A revised Legal Notice will be published in this week’s newspapers.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will advise in due course if we are able to safely further relax restrictions.

People will have devised ways of preserving water and we encourage residents to continue doing so as we all recognise the value of this precious resource.

To reiterate, the areas remaining under restrictions are fed from Red Hill and Chubbs Spring Water Treatment Works as well as the untreated areas of Blue Hill, Head O’Wain, Burnt Rock, Horse Pasture, Thompson’s Hill, Guinea Grass and St Paul’s. Red Hill Water Treatment Works areas include Half Tree Hollow, Ladder Hill and St Paul’s. Chubb’s Spring Water Treatment Works include Jamestown, The Briars and Rupert’s.

St Helena Resilience Forum

8 April 2020