St Helena Water Levels

Water levels around the Island are continuing to steadily rise following a few spells of downpour amidst another week of mostly sunshine on St Helena.

Contributing to the steady increase in stored water, average consumption rates for the past week have met the target level of 1000 cubic metres – a credit to us all. This type of water saving awareness and preservation must continue for stored water levels to reach desired capacities.

Remember, we are still currently under an Island-wide hosepipe ban.

While some recent bouts of rain can certainly be described as heavy, there is an issue that these showers are not being experienced Island-wide – especially over higher ground.

More consistent heavy rain, over higher ground, is needed for surface flows to increase and stocks to replenish. Until then, we must continue to keep consumption to essential needs only.

We all must spread the word to continue to preserve as much water as possible to ensure that the situation continues to improve.

Despite stored water level increasing as a whole, Red Hill is still a problem area. Whereas Hutt’s Gate reservoir is at 95% capacity, Red Hill remains dangerously low at just 22%. This is further aggravated by Red Hill being the largest supplier, contributing to around 45% of daily consumption.

Connect St Helena (CSH) is continuing to efficiently pump water to Red Hill until stocks begin to replenish.

If you see anyone using water irresponsibly or notice a burst pipe or leak, then please inform CSH immediately.

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible.

St Helena Resilience Forum

5 March 2020