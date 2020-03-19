St Helena Water Levels

Despite recent rainfall, there is still little surface flows entering the Island’s reservoirs. St Helena water consumption levels also rose last week to above 1000 cubic metres. The community is reminded that the stored water volume can quickly decline if consumption increases. It is therefore very important that we keep our water use to essential needs only.

Please use water responsibly, including when washing hands.

Remember, we are currently under an Island-wide hosepipe ban. If you see anyone using water irresponsibly or notice a burst pipe or leak, then please inform CSH immediately.

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible.

#StHelena #WaterShortage #EveryDropCounts

St Helena Resilience Forum

19 March 2020