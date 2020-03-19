St Helena Police Continue To Be Proactive In Their Approach To Speeding

Following several reports of drivers speeding after the closure of The Oasis Bar on Thursday nights, Police Officers and vehicles will be stationed at various points in the Half Way area as part of an initiative to prevent speeding.

The speed limit for this particular road (White Wall to White Gate) is 30mph. Drivers will be stopped if they are seen driving recklessly or in a dangerous manner, without due care and attention or driving whilst using a mobile phone.

Operational and Neighbourhood Police Inspector, Julianne Stevens, commented:

“The Police Road Safety Strategy is about safe people, safe roads, safe speeds, safe vehicles. We want to keep you safe!”

#StHelena #RoadSafety #AltogetherSafer

SHG

19 March 2020