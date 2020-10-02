St Helena Government

St Helena Immigration Opening Hours

2 October 2020

The following is a Public Announcement from the St Helena Immigration Office:

The St Helena Immigration Office would like to advise the public that their opening hours for Monday, 5 October, to Wednesday, 7 October 2020, will be as follows:

DateOpening Hours
Monday, 5 October12 noon – 4pm
Tuesday, 6 October12 noon – 4pm
Wednesday, 7 October12 noon – 4pm


All urgent enquiries outside of these opening hours can be communicated to the on-duty Police Controller at Police Headquarters on tel: 22626.

Normal working hours will resume from Thursday, 8 October 2020.

