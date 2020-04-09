St Helena is currently experiencing unsettled sea conditions. This is due to a large south-westerly swell moving up from the lower Atlantic. It is forecast that this swell will continue up until Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

Due care and attention should be taken when swimming in Rupert’s and James Bays during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Seafront and Wharf areas if necessary.

SHG

9 April 2020