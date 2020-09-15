Sally Young Successfully Completes Level 3 Course in Supporting Teaching and Learning

St Paul’s Primary School Class Instructor, Sally Young, achieves Level 3 in Supporting Teaching and Learning

Sally studied alongside her teaching role in school

Sally is currently working towards a Level 4 in Teaching and Learning

Classroom Instructor at St Paul’s Primary School (SPPS), Sally Young, has successfully passed a Level 3 course in Supporting Teaching and Learning, following over a year of studies.

Sally said:

“I feel really grateful having achieved this qualification – even though it took a while to complete. It was very challenging having to carry out my job role in SPPS, while also doing my studies outside of working hours.”

The Level 3 course in Supporting Teaching and Learning involved distance learning theory components mixed with work-based activities. It required Sally to undertake various reflective activities relating to her own practice.

Teacher Trainer, Frazer Stone, said:

“I am very happy for Sally. She has demonstrated excellent commitment and resilience, completing this course on top of her teaching workload. I look forward to supporting Sally’s future studies and wish her all the best.”

Sally concluded:

“Despite the challenges, I have realised the benefits that passing this course will add to my job role and I now look forward to implementing new ideas and strategies going forward.

“I am currently working on my Level 4 Teaching and Learning and I hope to achieve this by the end of the year.”

