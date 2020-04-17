Road Closures – Ladder Hill Road And Shy Road

The Highways Authority has given approval for Ladder Hill Road and Shy Road to be closed from Monday, 27 April, to Friday, 15 May 2020, from 9am to 3pm (weekdays only).

This closure is to allow the installation of rockfall protection measures above Ladder Hill Road.

During this closure, only Emergency Services and funeral processions will be granted access. Other drivers needing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel across country via Side Path or Constitution Hill Road.

CAN France would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG / CAN France / Fairhurst

17 April 2020