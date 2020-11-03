Road Closure – Gordons Post To The Dungeon

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from Gordons Post to the Dungeon to be closed between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, 10 November 2020. The closures is to allow the Forestry Section to remove a tree at Hunt’s Bank.

During this closure, only residents in the affected area and emergency services will be granted access. The diversion route will be via Hutt’s Gate. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Forestry Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

3 November 2020