Refurbishment Of Longwood Public Toilets Completed

The Infrastructure & Transport Directorate would like to advise the public that, following refurbishment works, Longwood public toilets have been re-opened with immediate effect.

The refurbishment works were completed ahead of schedule in mid-September.

Improvement works to the facility, undertaken by Mr Arnold Crowie, included the installation of new anti-vandal sanitary ware, new lighting and windows, and other works.

Before

After

Before

After

#StHelena #RefurbishmentWorks #LongwoodPublicToilets

SHG

2 October 2020