Public Transport Service Questionnaire

St Helena Government (SHG) is inviting feedback from the public on the Public Transport Service. Feedback is being sought via a questionnaire which will be available from Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

Copies of the questionnaire will be available on the public transport buses, at the Public Library and the Post & Customer Services Centre in Jamestown, and also available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Completed questionnaires can be deposited in boxes available at the Post Office & Customer Services Centre and can be also handed to bus drivers. Alternatively, electronic copies can be downloaded and submitted via email to: customer.relations@sainthelena.gov.sh.

All completed questionnaires should be submitted by Monday, 30 November 2020.

SHG

16 November 2020