St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Public Transport Service Questionnaire

16 November 2020

St Helena Government (SHG) is inviting feedback from the public on the Public Transport Service.  Feedback is being sought via a questionnaire which will be available from Wednesday, 18 November 2020.  

Copies of the questionnaire will be available on the public transport buses, at the Public Library and the Post & Customer Services Centre in Jamestown, and also available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Completed questionnaires can be deposited in boxes available at the Post Office & Customer Services Centre and can be also handed to bus drivers. Alternatively, electronic copies can be downloaded and submitted via email to: customer.relations@sainthelena.gov.sh

All completed questionnaires should be submitted by Monday, 30 November 2020.

SHG
16 November 2020

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh