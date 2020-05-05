Provisional Register of Electors to be Published

The Provisional Register of Electors is due to be published on Friday, 8 May 2020.

Eligible persons will then have up until 4pm on Friday, 22 May 2020, to submit applications to amend the Register.

Persons who are eligible to have their names entered in the Register may apply to amend the Provisional Register by including or removing their name, or to remove the name of someone who has died or left the Island or who might be no longer eligible for inclusion in the Register.

The Registration Officer aims to publish a Register which is as up-to-date and accurate as possible. In order to do so, eligible persons can apply to amend any of their personal details which may be out of date. For example, they may have changed their name since they last applied to be included on the Register or may now live in a different Electoral District and would like to change their address.

It is also possible to amend the Register to enable voting in a different district from that in which you reside. For example, an eligible person may live in Longwood and work in Jamestown, so when there is an election, it may be more convenient for them to vote in Jamestown during the working day. It is possible for the Register to accommodate this, provided the eligible person makes application to do so.

Persons eligible to be registered must:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Be 17 years of age or older with St Helena as their ordinary place of residence

The Register will be published on the SHG Website via the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/

Hard copies will also be placed at the following locations:

Customer Service Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

ENRP Offices, Scotland

Rural sub Post Offices

Copies will also be held by the Registration and Assistant Registration Officers, Carol George, Connie Johnson, and Anita Legg, at the Castle, Jamestown, and the Assistant Registration Officer at the office of the Administrator, Ascension Island.

Applications to amend the Register using the prescribed form ‘A’ will need to be submitted to the Registration Officer, at the Castle, by no later than 4pm on Friday, 22 May 2020. Form ‘A’ is available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/. Copies are also available at the above locations, as well as from the Castle Reception.

Further information about registering and making amendments may be obtained from the Registration Officer, Carol George, at the Castle, on tel: 22470 or via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The final Register of Electors for the year commencing 1 July 2020 will be published in June.

If your name is not on the Register of Electors you will not be able to stand or vote in any Bye-Election or General Election. It is therefore your responsibility to check the Provisional Register and to make application to have your name included if it is not already listed.

#StHelena #ProvisionalRegisterOfElectors

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

5 May 2020