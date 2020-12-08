Prince Andrew School Athletics Day 2020

The following is a Public Announcement from the Education & Employment Directorate:

The Education & Employment Directorate would like to advise that Prince Andrew School (PAS) will be hosting their annual Athletics Day at Francis Plain on Wednesday, 9 December 2020. The sports will start at 9.15am and end at approximately 2.45pm. All parents, guardians and members of the public are invited to attend.

With the safety of the children in mind, PAS would appreciate if all spectators could adhere to the following conditions:

No animals will be allowed on Francis Plain for this event

Only the appointed Marshalls, helpers, invited guests, and School Team Leaders will be allowed on the field for the duration of the event

Only school-appointed photographers will be allowed to photograph the event

No alcohol is allowed

Smoking is restricted on the whole of Francis Plain for this event. Persons wishing to smoke must do so outside of the Francis Plain and school premises. The allocated smoking area is away from the school along Watercourse Road

All litter is to be put into the bins provided

The toilets in the school are not for public use. Both Red Hill and Peak Hill toilets will be open for this purpose

Parking in the area behind the Pavilion and adjacent green shed is not permitted as this is the Muster Point for PAS staff and students in the case of a fire or other emergency.

Please note, if parents/guardians wish to transport their children home after the event, they are asked to ensure that a written note is handed in to the school or a call is made via tel: 24290 so that all students can be accounted for. Alternatively, they can speak to a staff member on the day.

PAS looks forward to your support in making this a successful day for our children.

