Following the Prime Minister’s Government reshuffle on 13 February, we saw for the first time an important milestone for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and Department for International Development (DFID) – every junior Minister had a portfolio spanning both the FCO and DFID.

The FCO and DFID already work side by side in more than 40 locations overseas, and in the UK too, including through Joint Units. A joint Ministerial team will help both departments to deliver through our world-leading diplomatic network and development programmes in support of the national interest and as a force for good in the world.

Portfolios have now been decided, those with responsibility for the Overseas Territories are set out below and further information can be found at: www.gov.uk.

We look forward to engaging with the new Ministerial team at the upcoming Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council in March to achieve our shared objectives.

Baroness Sugg – Minister for the Overseas Territories and Sustainable Development

Overseas Territories

Polar Regions

Caribbean

Children, education and youth (including girls’ education)

Sexual and reproductive health and rights, Women and girls, LGBT, civil society, inclusive societies, disability

Global partnerships and Sustainable Development Goals

Departmental operations: finance and protocol

Wendy Morton MP – Minister for the European Neighbourhood and Americas

Falklands

Americas

East and South-East Europe

Central Asia

Health, global health security, neglected tropical diseases

Water and Sanitation

Nutrition

Global Fund, GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance)

The Rt Hon. Lord (Zac) Goldsmith – Minister of State for the Pacific and Environment (joint FCO-DFID-DEFRA)

Blue Belt

Climate change, environment and conservation, biodiversity

Oceans

Oceania

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

27 February 2020