27 February 2020
Following the Prime Minister’s Government reshuffle on 13 February, we saw for the first time an important milestone for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and Department for International Development (DFID) – every junior Minister had a portfolio spanning both the FCO and DFID.
The FCO and DFID already work side by side in more than 40 locations overseas, and in the UK too, including through Joint Units. A joint Ministerial team will help both departments to deliver through our world-leading diplomatic network and development programmes in support of the national interest and as a force for good in the world.
Portfolios have now been decided, those with responsibility for the Overseas Territories are set out below and further information can be found at: www.gov.uk.
We look forward to engaging with the new Ministerial team at the upcoming Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council in March to achieve our shared objectives.
Baroness Sugg – Minister for the Overseas Territories and Sustainable Development
- Overseas Territories
- Polar Regions
- Caribbean
- Children, education and youth (including girls’ education)
- Sexual and reproductive health and rights, Women and girls, LGBT, civil society, inclusive societies, disability
- Global partnerships and Sustainable Development Goals
- Departmental operations: finance and protocol
Wendy Morton MP – Minister for the European Neighbourhood and Americas
- Falklands
- Americas
- East and South-East Europe
- Central Asia
- Health, global health security, neglected tropical diseases
- Water and Sanitation
- Nutrition
- Global Fund, GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance)
The Rt Hon. Lord (Zac) Goldsmith – Minister of State for the Pacific and Environment (joint FCO-DFID-DEFRA)
- Blue Belt
- Climate change, environment and conservation, biodiversity
- Oceans
- Oceania
Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
