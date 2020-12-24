Population & Housing Census – Call For Enumerators

The Population & Housing Census will be conducted on St Helena on Sunday, 7 February 2021. The Census is a complete count of all people and dwellings on St Helena.

The Census team is looking to engage willing and capable enumerators who will deliver the questionnaires to households in the week commencing Monday, 1 February 2021, and collect the completed questionnaires during the following week.

This is a crucial role in the Census. Training will be provided and enumerators will be paid a rate of £4.00 per returned completed questionnaire.

If you are interested in becoming an enumerator and a part of this important exercise, please contact the Census Supervisor, Neil Fantom, or any member of the Statistics team on tele: 22138 (office) or 51376 (mobile) or via email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Monday, 4 January 2020.

SHG

24 December 2020

