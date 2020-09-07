Population & Housing Census 2021 – Feedback on Draft Questionnaire

Population & Housing Census planned to take place in 2021

Statistics Office Pilot Exercise completed

Feedback still invited on draft questionnaire until 30 September

Preparations for the planned Population & Housing Census 2021 are well underway in the St Helena Statistics Office.

The Pilot Exercise, which began towards the end of June 2020, has been completed and the Stats Team would like to thank everyone who participated in this vital piece of groundwork prior to the full Census next year.

Whilst the Pilot Exercise has concluded, feedback is still being invited on the draft questionnaire which will be used during the 2021 Census.

Statistical Commissioner, Neil Fantom, said:

“The Pilot Census was very successful and I’d like to thank all those households that took part, the enumeration team, and everyone who has provided feedback so far. It’s really important to get as many comments as possible before we finalise the questionnaire.”

Anyone wishing to view and provide feedback on the draft questionnaire can find it, along with relevant forms, on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/. Alternatively, any comments can be provided to the Statistics Office via email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, tel: 22138, or by a visit to the office on the first floor of the Castle, Jamestown.

Feedback will close on Wednesday, 30 September 2020.

5 September 2020