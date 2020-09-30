Police Appeal For Information – Vandalism To Vehicle

St Helena Police are currently investigating an incident where a vehicle was vandalised by a person or persons. This incident occurred in the area of Red Hill, St Paul’s, between 6.30am and 4pm on Monday, 14September 2020.

These type of incidents cause financial loss, hardship and inconvenience to the owner and Police are looking for the assistance of the community to detect and prevent these types of crimes from reoccurring in future.

The public is therefore asked to come forward with information to ensure justice for the victim.

Information can be provided to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively emailed to Police Constable, Charlene John, via: charlene.john@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting incident report number: HEHN00006686.

Any information provided to Police will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Police follow numerous lines of inquiry to detect crime and the public is reassured that the Police use every source that’s available to them. Appeals such as these are a valid line of inquiry the Police undertake as part of their investigation.

SHG

30 September 2020