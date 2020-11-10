The St Helena Immigration Service would like to advise the public that they will be holding Passport Surgeries outside of the Canister, Jamestown, between 9am and 12noon on Thursday, 26 November, and Friday, 27November 2020.

The purpose of these surgeries is to highlight the importance of holding a valid passport and to provide information as well as assist anyone wishing to make an application for either a British passport or a British Overseas Territories (St Helenian) passport.

The St Helena Immigration team look forward to engaging with the public.

SHG

10 November 2020