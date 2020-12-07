MV Helena – Update

The MV Helena arrived to St Helena today, Monday 7 December 2020, with 15 crew and four passengers on board.

The Health Directorate has been advised that, prior to departure, the crew came into contact with persons who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Directorate considers this low risk as:

All persons on board the MV Helena have tested negative prior to departure from Cape Town

No-one on board has presented with symptoms

As a precautionary measure; all persons on board will be tested again having arrived to St Helena. Only one person is due to disembark to enter quarantine. Permission to disembark will only be given once the passenger has been tested for COVID-19. All normal quarantine processes will then apply and the passenger will only be released from quarantine following a negative COVID-19 test.

There is no risk to goods on board the MV Helena as all cargo have effectively been in quarantine since the departure of the vessel from Cape Town. The cargo processes are conducted on a zero contact basis and have been reviewed and approved by the Health Directorate.

No cargo operations will take place until test results are known.

