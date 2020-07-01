Message from the Governor: Armed Forces Day – 27 June 2020

27 June marks the twelfth Armed Forces Day and is the first to be marked virtually, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha to celebrate the Armed Forces community. We are proud to recognise the duty they perform to support the overseas territories, to protect the UK and her interests both at home and overseas, and to provide assistance in response to easing humanitarian crises. Many St Helenians have served in the Armed Forces or work alongside them as part of the civilian component on Ascension, in the Falklands and the UK. Saints too, have made an important contribution that is recognised and respected when called upon during times of conflict.

The Armed Forces community – including service personnel, reservists, veterans, cadets and their families and friends, supported by civilian staff and contractors – is valued by society for its extraordinary contribution. Our islands continue to make a significant contribution to the work of the Armed Forces, most obviously at RAF Ascension Island.

During these difficult times this year created by the pandemic, the military has played their part in getting important medical supplies to both Ascension and St Helena, as well as supporting other overseas territories. I ask the communities on our three islands to remember our personnel and family members serving away from home and quietly thank the men and women for their dedication and determination to continue to be the best military force in the world.

I look forward to welcoming members of our Armed Forces to our islands whenever their deployments bring them to us.

Philip Rushbrook

Governor of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha

27 June 2020