Local Teachers Awarded Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning

Three local teachers have received the Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning

This qualification is placed on the Higher Education Qualifications Framework at Level 4

Deputy Head of Prince Andrew School, Isabel Andrews, Prince Andrew School Teacher, Craig Peters, and Teaching Assistant at St Paul’s Primary, Roberta Thomas, are the latest teachers to have achieved the Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning.

All Cambridge Professional Development Qualifications at Certificate Award Level are placed on the Higher Education Qualifications Framework (HEQF) at Level 4. This means that the academic and skill demands are equivalent to a first year university standard.

Isabel said: “Having been in the teaching profession for quite a while, updating professional qualifications through courses like this can be very rewarding. It allows you to reflect on and consolidate your thinking around what is best practice in teaching and learning, and therefore help to meet desired outcomes in the classroom.”

Roberta, who achieved her pass with distinction, said: “The level 4 teaching and learning course was definitely a challenging and very interesting one. I certainly was not looking to pass with a distinction. I am very proud of my achievement. I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to the Teacher Trainers, Garry Cameron and Frazer Stone, and my mentor, Stacey Benjamin, for their guidance throughout this course. Also a big thank you to my family who also supported me and gave me the much needed encouragement to complete the course.”

All three teachers were supported on the course by Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone.

Frazer said: “All three candidates have done exceptionally well, completing the Cambridge Level 4 Certificate in Teaching and Learning. They have faced setbacks along the way, but through professionalism and perseverance they have achieved the qualification. Feedback from the assessments highlighted how all candidates had demonstrated excellent application of the educational theories, in particular, Roberta whom was awarded the distinction level for her submission. I am very proud of all the candidates and hopefully this is only the start, in terms of future studies.”

#StHelena #Education #AltogetherBetterForChildren&YoungPeople

SHG

25 March 2020