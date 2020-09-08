Legislative and Executive Councils and Council Committee Information Available Online

All open documentation relating to the business of Legislative and Executive Councils and Council Committees available for viewing on the SHG website

All open documentation relating to the business of Legislative and Executive Councils and Council Committees is available for viewing on the St Helena Government (SHG) website. This includes information on the membership of Legislative Council and Council Committees, Committee Open Agendas, Meeting papers and Signed Open Minutes. Legislative Council Order Papers, Sessional Papers, Hansards, Bills for Ordinances and Undertakings from formal meetings are also available along with Memos, Open Agendas, Signed Open Minutes and Top lines for formal meetings of Executive Council.

The Legislative and Executive Councils and Council Committee information is easily accessed from the homepage of the SHG website.

During the recent round of constituency meetings, some members of the public expressed concern that Council information was not available online or not easily accessible. We have taken the opportunity here to walk users through how Council information can be easily accessed via the SHG website.

