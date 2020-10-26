Joyce Duncan Achieves Level 3 Diploma in Business and Administration through the Open University

Joyce Duncan awarded Level 3 Diploma in Business and Administration

National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) Quality Assurance Coordinator for the Education and Employment Directorate’s Lifelong Learning Services section, Joyce Duncan, has recently been awarded a Level 3 Diploma in Business and Administration through the Open University.

Joyce said:

“I am proud of what I have achieved, as it has given me an insight into other elements of business and administration and it has made me reflect, review and evaluate my own practices.”

Joyce started the 18-month course in June 2019, and finished with time to spare in August 2020, though had to wait on the sampling process by the Internal Quality Assurer to confirm completion.

The course itself is about being able to demonstrate essential business skills whilst showing how the work contributes to a wider strategy of an organisation or department. It also focuses on building understanding and applying technical and practical skills. Joyce covered the following topics throughout the course – Communicate in a Business Environment, Principles of Business Communication and Information, Principles of Administration, Principles of Business, Manage Personal and Professional Development, Store and Retrieve Information, Develop a Presentation, Deliver a Presentation, Create Bespoke Business Documents, Manage Individual’s Development in the Workplace, Chair and Lead Meetings, Using Email, and Principles of Leadership and Management.

Joyce added:

“I enjoyed all of the modules that I did, as it has enhanced my knowledge further on the wider scope of business and administration such as looking at the different types of management and what is involved at each level – budgeting, financial management, business markets, business innovation, and growth. To be effective all businesses need to have goals and these goals may be shaped by the market in which it operates. Each organisation whether it be the private, public or voluntary sector will have different characteristics including Purpose, Finance, Ethos, Structure, Customers and Ownership.”

As a qualified Assessor and Internal Quality Assurer, Joyce hopes that she can now look towards assessing employees in the workplace wishing to pursue the NVQ in Business and Administration.

Congratulations Joyce!

