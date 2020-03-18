Island Schools’ Temporary Closure

The Education Committee has made the decision to temporarily close all schools with effect from Friday, 20March, until Friday, 27 March 2020, as staff and student attendance is low due to influenza. Harford Primary School will remain closed tomorrow, Thursday 19March 2020.

All schools are in the process of creating homework packs for all students to take home so that their learning can continue if they are well enough to do so.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to listen to the local radio for information on whether all schools will re-open on Monday, 30 March 2020. If further information is required, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact the Receptionist at the Education & Employment Directorate on tel: 22607.

