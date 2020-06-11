Helicopter Trips And Flight From St Helena

CAN France and Fairhurst have been receiving a number of requests from the public regarding helicopter trips around the Island and also enquiries regarding a future flight departing St Helena.

St Helena Government, CAN France and Fairhurst would therefore like to provide the following clarification:

Helicopter trips

While CAN France acknowledges that helicopter trips for the general public were provided during previous on-Island Rockfall Protection work, helicopter trips for the general public cannot be provided this time due to changes in permissions.

Flight from St Helena

The Rockfall Project team would like to clarify that there is no flight booked to leave the Island at the end of the Project, and are therefore unable to assist anyone who would like to travel to or from St Helena. Anyone who would like to travel to or from the Island should contact the Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh.

SHG / CAN France / Fairhurst

11 June 2020